China May Participate in Korean Projects Jointly With Moscow - Russian Official

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Russia does not rule out China's participation in the multilateral economic cooperation projects on the Korean Peninsula, in particular, in the construction of gas pipelines in South Korea, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik in an interview on Monday.

"Of course, in our opinion, we can grant a quadripartite format to this cooperation, taking into account the participation of our Chinese friends… It means that we are trying to play a creative, unifying and proactive role in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Galuzin noted.

The ambassador recalled the agreement of the North Korean and South Korean leaders on the connection of the railroads of the two countries and their further integration with the Trans-Siberian railway and went on to say about the construction of gas pipelines leading to the Korean Peninsula.

According to the diplomat, such projects might contribute to the solid interconnectedness of the North-East Asian region.