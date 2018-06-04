Register
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at their meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional security summit in Manila, Philippines

    Chinese, Russian Foreign Ministers Agree to Boost Coordination on Korean Issue

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
    Asia & Pacific
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in South Africa's Pretoria and agreed to boost coordination on solving the conflict on the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

    "The parties exchanged their opinions about the situation on the Korean Peninsula, agreed to boost coordination and cooperation as well as to make efforts to reach denuclearization and enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

    The meeting was held in Pretoria, which will host the meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) foreign ministers.

    US investment guru Jim Rogers (File)
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    US Is Pushing China, Iran, Russia Together - Prominent Investor Jim Rogers
    In May, Chinese president Xi Jinping and North Korea's Head Kim Jong-un had met in the northern Chinese city of Dalian in advance of the North Korea-US summit.

    The same Month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho for talks as part of the Russian diplomat’s visit to DPRK.

