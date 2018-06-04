Chinese, Russian Foreign Ministers Agree to Boost Coordination on Korean Issue

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in South Africa's Pretoria and agreed to boost coordination on solving the conflict on the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

"The parties exchanged their opinions about the situation on the Korean Peninsula, agreed to boost coordination and cooperation as well as to make efforts to reach denuclearization and enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

The meeting was held in Pretoria, which will host the meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) foreign ministers.

In May, Chinese president Xi Jinping and North Korea's Head Kim Jong-un had met in the northern Chinese city of Dalian in advance of the North Korea-US summit.

The same Month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho for talks as part of the Russian diplomat’s visit to DPRK.