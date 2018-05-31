Register
06:11 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean military

    Russian, North Korean Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Pyongyang

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    PYONGYANG (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho for talks on Thursday as part of the Russian diplomat’s visit to the reclusive Communist state, a Sputnik correspondent said.

    The ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relations, as well as Korean reconciliation and nuclear issues, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s anticipated June summit with the North’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

    The Sputnik reporter said only a handful of photo correspondents and TV crews were allowed to cover the start of the negotiations. The two diplomats began by shaking hands with each other and having a hearty exchange.

    In this Friday, Sept. 12, 2014 photo, a pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea
    © AFP 2018 / Lee Jin-man
    North Korean Foreign Minister Goes to Beijing, Will Visit Azerbaijan, Russia
    The North Korean foreign minister congratulated Lavrov on the recent formation of a new government in Russia following the March presidential election, and wished good luck ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup, which Russia will host through July 15.

    Earlier, Sergey Lavrov placed flowers on Thursday at a memorial to North Korea’s leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during his trip to the communist state. The ceremony on Mansu Hill was also attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Ambassador Alexander Matsegora.

    Lavrov landed in Pyongyang early in the morning for talks with his North Korean counterpart, more than a month after their meeting in Moscow.

    Related:

    Russia Reduces Visa Duration for North Korean Workers to One Year
    US Efforts to Create 'Horror Atmosphere' Around North Korea Affect Russian Firms
    Russia Closer to North Korea's Nuclear Test Range Than Other Countries - Envoy
    US Blaming Russia for Supporting North Korea Attempts to Mask Own Failure
    US Troops Train for Sub-Zero Combat as Tensions With Russia, North Korea Rise
    Tags:
    talks, Sergei Lavrov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse