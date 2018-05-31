Russian, North Korean Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Pyongyang

The ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relations, as well as Korean reconciliation and nuclear issues, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s anticipated June summit with the North’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
The Sputnik reporter said only a handful of photo correspondents and TV crews were allowed to cover the start of the negotiations. The two diplomats began by shaking hands with each other and having a hearty exchange.
Earlier, Sergey Lavrov placed flowers on Thursday at a memorial to North Korea’s leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during his trip to the communist state. The ceremony on Mansu Hill was also attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Ambassador Alexander Matsegora.
Lavrov landed in Pyongyang early in the morning for talks with his North Korean counterpart, more than a month after their meeting in Moscow.
