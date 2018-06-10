'Critical Gauge': Trump to Decide on Deal with Kim in Singapore - Reports

Trump departed to Singapore on Saturday noon from Canada, where he participated in the G7 summit.
"Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will have separate meetings with Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and President of the United States (US) Donald J Trump on 10 June and 11 June 2018 respectively when they visit Singapore for the US-DPRK Summit," the statement said.
Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, Donald Trump plans to meet one-on-one briefly with North Korean leader at the very beginning of the Singapore summit. According to the media outlet, citing its sources, US President has emphasized that this would be a "critical gauge" of whether a deal with Pyingyang is likely.
On Saturday, Donald Trump reportedly said that he would know "within the first minute" if Kim was serious about his denuclearization plans and "whether something positive will happen".
Moreover, Kim Jong-un is also likely to be served with a personal food prepared by a travelling special chef from Pyongyang, media reports say.
