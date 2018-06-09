Australia Creates Special Task Force to Prevent Meddling in Elections - Reports

According to the outlet, the Australian Electoral Commission has requested that a task force dedicated to tackling any attempt to interfere in the July elections with the use of cyber tools be established. The request was made in the wake of the aftermath of cyberattacks that targeted the 2016 online census survey.
The media outlet said, citing sources, that this task force was the first one established to protect the electoral process, adding that it would focus on cybersecurity but would also monitor potential covert activities of foreign states targeting the elections.
On July 28, five by-elections will be held in Australia.
