US Planning Cyberattacks on Iranian Power Supply Facilities - Iranian Official

"The United States continues its plans like Nitro Zeus after implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal, which means that they threaten out cyberspace," Jalali said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.
The official added that the attacks may target power supply facilities and water resources management systems.
The situation around Iran escalated earlier this month after on May 8, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Other parties to the agreement have not supported the US decision.
