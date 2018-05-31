US Planning Cyberattacks on Iranian Power Supply Facilities - Iranian Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is planning attacks on Iranian power supply facilities, as well as water resources management systems, Iranian Civil Defense Organization Brig. Gen. Gholam Reza Jalali said on Thursday.

"The United States continues its plans like Nitro Zeus after implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal, which means that they threaten out cyberspace," Jalali said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The official added that the attacks may target power supply facilities and water resources management systems.

In 2016, The New York Times media outlet reported that the United States had a detailed plan of a cyber attack on Iran in case of failure of diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching the nuclear deal. The plan dubbed Nitro Zeus developed under the previous US Administration headed by former President Barack Obama implied a cyberattack on Iranian air defense, telecommunication systems as well as key power supply facilities.

The situation around Iran escalated earlier this month after on May 8, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Other parties to the agreement have not supported the US decision.