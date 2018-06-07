Register
22:24 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016

    Beijing Removes Missiles From South China Sea Island (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    New satellite images recently released by the Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat International (ISI) suggest that Chinese surface-to-air missile systems previously stationed on a contested South China Sea island have either been removed or relocated.

    Woody Island, the largest island in the disputed Paracel Islands chain, hosts several Chinese military installations, including systems for defending the island from sea and aerial attack. But now it seems that some of them have gone missing.

    Analysts, as they typically do, have their own theories regarding the disappearing act. According to Beijing-based naval expert Li Jie, the systems might have been temporarily removed in order to undergo maintenance work.

    "Because of the humid weather, plus a recent typhoon in the region, it is likely that those systems needed to be temporarily removed for repair or to have some of the parts replaced," Li told the South China Morning Post. How long they'll be gone depends on what kind of servicing they need.

    Satellite images taken by Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat International on June 3, 2018
    © Screenshot/Latest News 360
    Satellite images taken by Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat International on June 3, 2018

    "[A redeployment] would happen much faster if it's just to change some small parts, but if the whole system needs to be replaced, then it would take much longer because it needed to be shipped back to places like Hainan for replacement," he added.

    Two unidentified US defense officials told CNN it was very unlikely Beijing opted to completely remove the missile system, and suggested instead it's just hidden inside buildings on the island.

    ISI suggested the disappearance might just be part of a routine practice of moving missiles and that they've been redeployed to another island in the region.

    "On the other hand, it may be a regular practice," ISI said in a statement to the outlet. "If so, within the next few days we many observe a redeployment in the same area."

    Photos taken by ImageSat International show disappearance of China's missile systems on Woody Island.
    © Screenshot/Latest News 360
    Photos taken by ImageSat International show disappearance of China's missile systems on Woody Island.

    However, according to Ni Lexiong, a naval expert with Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, the removal has more to do with China trying to take a step back and let the boiling tensions in the region, with the US in particular, settle somewhat.

    "With the increasingly tense relations between the two countries, it's understandable that we make a little gesture of compromise," Ni told the Post. "It's not wise for China to directly confront the US. We shall decide later [on possible redeployment] after the tensions go down."

    "It's better that we make three steps forward and two steps back, because both sides are still restrained and neither side wants to go to war," Ni added.

    Images show China's missile systems stationed on Woody Island have been either removed or relocated.
    © Screenshot/Latest News 360
    Images show China's missile systems stationed on Woody Island have been either removed or relocated.

    The photos, which were snapped on June 3 by ISI, were released days after two US B-52 bombers flew above disputed islets in the South China Sea on Tuesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying condemned the flyby Wednesday, calling it a US military attempt at "hyping up militarization and stirring up trouble."

    The Post reported that the last time missile systems were removed by China was in 2016, two days before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejected China's claims over the South China Sea.

    Related:

    France, Britain Sending Ships to Challenge Beijing’s Claims in South China Sea
    China Views US Claims on South China Sea Militarization as Meddling – Official
    US Defense Secretary Mattis Slams China for Militarising South China Sea Islands
    US to Continue Military Exercises in South China Sea, Pentagon Chief Says
    Naval Standoff in South China Sea Signals Change in Sino-US Relations - Analysts
    Tags:
    missile systems, missiles, South China Sea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse