At Least 8 Killed by Blast Near Gathering of Afghan Clerics in Kabul – Police

Kabul district police chief later told journalists, that the blast killed 8 people, the Reuters news agency reports.
"Our initial information shows that the suicide attack took place when guests were exiting the hall" where the meeting was taking place at around 11:30 a.m. (7:00 GMT)," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told the Tolo News broadcaster.
Earlier in the day, the Council, which is comprised of around 2,000 members from around the country, issued a fatwa, banning suicide attacks as forbidden by Islamic law. The clerics also appealed to the government and its adversaries, primarily — the Taliban movement, calling for a cease-fire and peace negotiations.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency and other radical group acting in the country.
