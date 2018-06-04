At Least 8 Killed by Blast Near Gathering of Afghan Clerics in Kabul – Police

According to the police, a large blast has occurred near the top religious body, the Afghan Ulema Council. The security official said that a suicide bomber had activated an explosive device, as the clerics were leaving the gathering in the west of Kabul.

Kabul district police chief later told journalists, that the blast killed 8 people, the Reuters news agency reports.

"Our initial information shows that the suicide attack took place when guests were exiting the hall" where the meeting was taking place at around 11:30 a.m. (7:00 GMT)," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told the Tolo News broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the Council, which is comprised of around 2,000 members from around the country, issued a fatwa, banning suicide attacks as forbidden by Islamic law. The clerics also appealed to the government and its adversaries, primarily — the Taliban movement, calling for a cease-fire and peace negotiations.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency and other radical group acting in the country.