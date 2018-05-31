Afghan Forces Release Over 100 Civilians From Taliban Jail - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghan special forces have released at least 105 civilians, including five women, from a Taliban-controlled prison located in the country's southern Helmand province as a result of a special operation, TOLOnews reported on Thursday, citing a statement issued by the country's corps for special operations.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, the operation was held in the villages of Sor Kariz and De Babay in the largest Afghan province of Helmand on Wednesday night.

At least four militants were killed, while another one was detained during the operation. The security forces also seized 10 motorbikes belonging to the militants, the news outlet added.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. Other extremist groups, such as the Daesh* terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and neighboring states.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia