Explosion Kills 1 Archaeologist in the Afghan Capital – Ministry’s Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Explosion took place on Saturday in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing one archaeologist and injuring three other people, Afghan Information and Culture Ministry spokesman Mohammad Sabir Mohmand said.

"One driver and two archaeologists were wounded and other one was killed," Mohmand stated, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

According to the spokesman, the blast took place in the eastern part of the city at about 7:00 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT), when the group of three archaeologists was on its way to Logar province.

READ MORE: Two Suicide Blasts Hit Kabul, 25 People Killed, Including 8 Journalists

According to the TV channel, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

1 killed (gov't employee) and 3 wounded in a blast on the Vehicle of Ministry of Information and culture in #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/YxvZOf8Ogf — HBABUR (@Humayoonbabur) 2 июня 2018 г.

​Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. Other extremist groups, such as the Daesh* terrorist group, have also expanded their activities both in the country and neighboring states.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia