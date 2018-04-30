Two Suicide Blasts Hit Kabul, 14 People Killed, Including Journalist - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Journalists gathered to cover an explosion that struck the afghan capital, when another deadly blast occurred.

Two explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul left at least 14 people dead and 20 others injured, the AFP news agency reported.

According to French news agency Agence France-Presse, the second explosion in Kabul had claimed the life of one of its photographers.

#UPDATE Agence France-Presse's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, has been killed.

He died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital pic.twitter.com/rOa4rg24x9 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018

Media reported earlier that two explosions had occurred in the Afghan capital.

Moreover, a police officer was reportedly killed and five persons injured following a mine explosion in Nangarhar in the early hours of Monday.