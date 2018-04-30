Two Suicide Blasts Hit Kabul, 14 People Killed, Including Journalist - Reports

Two explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul left at least 14 people dead and 20 others injured, the AFP news agency reported.
According to French news agency Agence France-Presse, the second explosion in Kabul had claimed the life of one of its photographers.
#UPDATE Agence France-Presse's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, has been killed.— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018
He died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital pic.twitter.com/rOa4rg24x9
Media reported earlier that two explosions had occurred in the Afghan capital.
Moreover, a police officer was reportedly killed and five persons injured following a mine explosion in Nangarhar in the early hours of Monday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)