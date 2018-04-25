Explosion Shakes Afghan Capital - Reports (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, local media reported, citing the police.

At least three people were injured in an explosion that ripped through central Kabul on Wednesday, officials said as quoted by media. Conflicting reports are emerging about the cause of the blast.

Security personnel near the site of the explosion were cited by Reuters as saying that an unknown man hurled a hand grenade at a police checkpoint before fleeing the scene.

The public health ministry said the explosion was caused by two magnetic bombs and that three people were wounded.

#Kabul – Kabul police confirm an explosion in the center of the city. More details later. pic.twitter.com/dTB0ZBICqQ — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) April 25, 2018

​

The attack came the same day as Islamist Taliban militants announced the start of their annual spring offensive.