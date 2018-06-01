New Delhi on High Alert as Terrorists Sneak Into Kashmir Valley

According to the police, terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir from the Line of Control (the de facto border with Pakistan) to carry out suicide attacks.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India his on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi amid reports involving the infiltration of more than a dozen terrorists from across the border with Pakistan. Their likely targets are security forces and government establishments.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the security establishments have scrambled emergency vigilance mechanisms and have erected additional check posts to monitor the movement of suspects.

In the national capital, Delhi, as well, security forces are maintaining a strict vigil in sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, a joint team comprised of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel has recovered three suspicious bags in Pulwama, in Jammu and Kashmir, where the presence of militants was noticed earlier.

Last year, on the 17th day of Ramzan (an Islamic month fasting), terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad had carried out a series of attacks in the Kashmir valley. It is being suspected that the terrorists who have recently infiltrated are also targeting the same occasion.