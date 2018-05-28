Register
    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017

    Demand to Revoke Ceasefire After Twin Terror Attacks in Kashmir

    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    This is the first terrorist strike on a military camp after the Indian government asked security personnel not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan. The decision had been taken to help peace-loving Muslims observe Ramadan [the Holy month of fasting].

    New Delhi (Sputnik) —Two persons, including army personnel, have been killed by militants in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir. The incident is the first terror attack after the unilateral declaration of a ceasefire by the Indian government in the militancy-infested Kashmir valley in view of the holy month of Ramadan.

    According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, militants opened fire at the Indian Army's Kakapora camp at around 10:15 pm. 

    "The militants first lobbed a grenade and later fired towards the camp. Soldiers retaliated against the firing triggering a brief gun battle in which a civilian and a soldier were killed," police told the media.

    Thousands of people have attended the last rites of the civilian killed during the exchange of fire, according to the local media.

    To restrict communication among the militants and to limit their movement, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the suspension of telecom and train services. 

    "In view of law and order problem in south Kashmir, especially in Pulwama district today, as a precautionary measure the Banihal to Srinagar rail service and vice versa will remain suspended today (Monday)," a railway official said.

    ​In another incident, three army personnel were injured in an IED blast in Shopian on Monday morning when they were on a regular patrol of the area.

    Following the incidents, questions are being asked about the government's decision of declaring a unilateral ceasefire, despite the security establishment expressing skepticism over such a move.

     

     

     

     

