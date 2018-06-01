'Mummified' Body Found in Sydney

According to reports, a rundown house in an expensive Sydney suburb remained untouched for a year after a recluse who lived there died.
The person who lived there, named by ABC as Bruce Roberts, was reportedly a hoarder.
"He was [in his] late 50s or 60s, had the same brown jacket on, he was childlike in a way, he just had no expressions, nothing," one neighbour said, as quoted by news.com.au.
The mystery of the mummy in the multi-million-dollar Sydney mansion: Forensic dig begins in the backyard of the home where a body was found wrapped in carpet — as shocked neighbours reveal details of the family who lived therehttps://t.co/mz45bvp4UX— #aupol news (@AupolNews) 1 июня 2018 г.
There are new clues tonight about the identity of the mummified body, found inside a home at Greenwich. @M_Taverniti #9News pic.twitter.com/eOInmjsuG0— Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) 1 июня 2018 г.
"The body has not been identified and the death is being treated as suspicious," the NSW Police said in a statement as quoted by TVNZ.
The body was there for a significant amount of time and was badly decomposed so that a post-mortem examination is now required to determine its gender.
The police consider the situation as suspicious and are investigating it.
