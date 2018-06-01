'Mummified' Body Found in Sydney

Cleaners sent to clear a house in Sydney's Lower North Shore have found a decomposing body.

According to reports, a rundown house in an expensive Sydney suburb remained untouched for a year after a recluse who lived there died.

The person who lived there, named by ABC as Bruce Roberts, was reportedly a hoarder.

"He was [in his] late 50s or 60s, had the same brown jacket on, he was childlike in a way, he just had no expressions, nothing," one neighbour said, as quoted by news.com.au.

"He lived in this tiny little house on the corner, it's completely overgrown and you can see rubbish in the garden," he added.

"The body has not been identified and the death is being treated as suspicious," the NSW Police said in a statement as quoted by TVNZ.

The body was there for a significant amount of time and was badly decomposed so that a post-mortem examination is now required to determine its gender.

The police consider the situation as suspicious and are investigating it.