Australian Restaurant Owner Stocks Tables with Water Guns to Scare Off Seagulls

Fed up with the local seagulls trying to ruin his guest's dining experience, Toby Evans, owner of Australian restaurant 3Sheets, went searching for a solution at a Toys R' Us.

What did he come up with? Water guns.

After being unable to keep the seagulls away with electronic boom machines, decoys, fake owls and a fake falcon, Evans told local outlet Nine Network that leaving water guns on the table for customer to use at their discretion was doing the trick.

"It was bad, it was bad. I think it's the time of year," Evans told the station. "Before they'd wait until the customers had finished and gotten up, but now they're sort of getting cheekier and cheekier."

"But the water pistols are working and the seagulls are learning," he said happily.

And Evans isn't the only one happy about the situation — customers say having water guns on site is a fun add-on for the kiddies.

Speaking to the station, two restaurant-goers told journalist Caitlin Barr that "kids would have so much fun," as one pointed to her son who, was already messing around with a squirt gun.

Since Saturday, the day the new water gun policy was adopted, Evans said he hasn't had any issues with "cheeky" gulls.

Consider yourselves put on notice, sea birds.