US Delegation Visits North Korea to Prepare for Trump-Kim Summit – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House delegation has arrived in North Korea in order to hold talks on the preparation for the highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The US delegation is led by former special representative for North Korea policy Sung Kim, who now serves as US Ambassador to the Philippines. The delegation also includes Allison Hooker, a member of the US National Security Council and Randall G. Schriver, the assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific security affairs, The Washington Post reported.

The former US special representative will meet with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, according to the newspaper.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the day before that the delegation from the US administration would go to Singapore, where President Donald Trump was expected to meet Kim Jong-un.

The statement was made two days after the White House released Trump's letter informing Kim that the US leader was canceling their meeting in Singapore. However, the following day, the US president indicated that he might yet meet the North Korean leader as scheduled or postpone the summit.