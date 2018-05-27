Register
13:52 GMT +327 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man wearing a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump kneels down between cutouts of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during an anti-U.S. President Donald Trump rally near U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018

    US-N Korea Summit Has Become More About the Show Than Substance – Analyst

    © REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Sunday, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore despite his announcement earlier in the week that the much-anticipated rendezvous was cancelled. Sputnik discussed the latest developments in US-North Korea relations with Jenny Town, the managing editor of monitoring group 38 North.

    According to Jenny Town, Kim Jong-un’s reported second summit with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in the “truce village” of Panmunjom comes as a surprise amid uncertainty surrounding the Kim-Trump meeting.

    READ MORE: North, South Korean Leaders Hold Second Meeting in Demilitarized Zone — Reports

    While many speculate that the two heads of state might have discussed the possible encounter between the US president and the North Korean leader, Town said that “it’s hard to say what they talked about.” At the same time, she expressed some degree of certainty that the two had touched upon the issue, for instance the letter to Kim, posted on Trump’s Twitter, or how to put the US-North Korea summit back on track.

    North Korea, in turn, reacted with a “very complimentary” tone to Trump’s response, praising his efforts, “unprecedented by any other president, to create a historic North Korea-US summit,” and expressed its willingness to proceed with talks “at any time.”

    READ MORE: Putin Insists on Security Guarantees for North Korea — Reports

    President Trump welcomed the “warm” statement from Pyongyang, having later announced over Twitter that the United States was involved in “very productive” negotiations with North Korea about resuming the summit.

    When asked if the US president had made a “chess playing move” and if Kim’s statement had changed Trump’s view on the talks, Town said that the entire situation, including the Trump letter itself, cancelling the historic summit, came as a surprise, even though he had hinted that “it was possible to pull out of the meeting.”

    “We’re not prepared for ups and downs of the diplomatic process, and that’s generally why you don’t do this type of diplomacy in the public. […] Everything is so public, and it’s become more about the show than more about the substance,” Town said.

    She went on to say that the bigger question is whether the two sides will get closer to strike an agreement that both sides will be happy with, “that they just need to finalize and formalize,” or that they are being pushed to have the summit just to have the summit.

    READ MORE: US Erratic Policy Towards North Korea May Doom Denuclearization — Analysts

    The flurry around the Trump-Kim meeting has brought some positive changes to the images of both heads of state, which have come a long way from threats to exchanges of “warm and productive” statements.

    “Trump really wants this [the meeting] to happen, because it would look very good to his base, and again it would be something no other president has done. But there’s a reason no other president has done it, and I think that part of the reason why it hasn’t happened in the past is because there are expectations that go along with a political benefit to North Korea,” Town said.

    Kim Jong-un / Donald Trump
    © AFP 2018 / Anthony Wallace
    S Korean President: North Korea, US Need Direct Dialogue to Establish Peace
    She added that if the meeting happens, diplomats will have to deal with the issue of what they are “accomplishing in the meeting,” and decide if they “really are going to have an outline of an agreement that will then get negotiated down and what that will do for North Korea’s nuclear status in that process.”

    On Saturday, Reuters quoted Trump as saying that he was still “looking at June 12th summit in Singapore.”

    “We’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea. It’s moving along very nicely. So we’re looking at June 12th summit in Singapore. That hasn’t changes. So, we’ll see what happens,” Trump was quoted as saying at the White House.

    Earlier in the day, Seoul’s presidential office said that Moon and Kim had met for the second time in the demilitarized zone, and the North Korean leader had reportedly expressed a “fixed will” to hold the summit between Pyongyang and Washington in Singapore, as well as his commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    S Korean President: North Korea, US Need Direct Dialogue to Establish Peace
    North, South Korean Leaders Hold Second Meeting in Demilitarized Zone - Reports
    Putin Insists on Security Guarantees for North Korea - Reports
    Trump: US Engaged in 'Very Productive Talks' With North Korea
    Tags:
    nuclear arms, North Korean nuclear program, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse