Register
02:04 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump, left, in Dallas and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

    North Korea: Trump's Decision to Cancel Summit Not What World Wants

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    460

    Following US President Donald Trump's Thursday announcement to scrap the US-North Korean talks, Pyongyang has stated that the decision was not in line with the world's wishes and that it still wants to resolve its issues with the US.

    The statements, made by North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan and released via the Korean Central News Agency, added that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made the utmost effort to hold talks with Trump and that North Korea is willing to speak with the US at any time, Yonhap News reported. The vice foreign minister stressed that a summit with the US is necessary to resolve "grave hostile relations."

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a banquet on the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom
    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool
    North Korea Won't Hold Talks With South Unless 'Issues Resolved' - Reports

    "We had set in high regards President Trump's efforts, unprecedented by any other president, to create a historic North Korea-U.S. summit," Kim's statement reads. "We tell the United States once more that we are open to resolving problems at any time in any way."

    The official went on to add that cancelling the upcoming talks demonstrates the lingering animosity between the North Korea and the US.

    "Our commitment to doing our best for the sake of peace and stability for the world and the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged, and we are open-minded in giving time and opportunity to the US," Kim said. "The abrupt announcement of the cancellation of the meeting is unexpected for us and we cannot but find it extremely regrettable."

    Early Thursday, Trump released via Twitter a letter addressed to Kim, stating that the North Korea's "tremendous anger and open hostility" was to blame for his decision to call off the talks, which were scheduled to take place in Singapore on June 12.

    "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used," the letter reads. "I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you."

    Blind-sided by Trump's decision, Kim Eui Kyeom, a spokesperson for South Korea's presidential Blue House, released a statement, saying, "we are attempting to make sense of what, precisely, President Trump means."

    Reports following the announcement suggested that a "trail of broken promises" was what ultimately led to the much-anticipated summit's demise, according to an anonymous White House official who spoke on the matter.

    "They waited and they waited," the official said, referring to a preparatory meeting that was to be had in Singapore. "The North Koreans never showed up. The North Koreans did not tell us anything — they simply stood us up."

    This, according to the official, was just one of many "broken promises."

    MORE DETAILS TO COME.

    Related:

    US Sees Progress on North Korea, Military Option Still on Table - Pence
    North Korea Again Rejects Seoul’s List of Reporters to Cover Nuke Site Shutdown
    Trump Urges China to Maintain Secure Border With North Korea
    Moon, Trump Discuss Pyongyang’s Threat to Cancel US-North Korea Summit
    Seoul Refutes Reports About Offer to US on Removal of Nukes From North Korea
    Tags:
    Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Made in USA
    Made in USA
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse