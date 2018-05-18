Register
23:01 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US A-10 thunderbolt fighter plane flies low over US Special Forces units and Afghan soldier positions of the 4th Brigade, 201 Army Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) during an operation in Khogyani District (File)

    'Afghanistan Not in a Position to Tolerate Ridicule' - Parliamentarian

    © AFP 2018 / ROBERTO SCHMIDT
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US military apologized Thursday for a tweet that seemed to be making a joke about bombing the Taliban in Afghanistan by comparing it to an audio recording that went viral this past week with the hashtag #YannyLaurel. Afghan parliamentarians and an activist spoke to Sputnik about the incident.

    The internet file spread across social media networks and led to a huge debate as people heard two different words in the same sentence. Some heard the word Yanny while others heard Laurel.

    The US Air Force, however, used the hashtag to call attention to an operation targeting Taliban militants in the city of Farah, western Afghanistan.

    “The Taliban Forces in Farah city #Afghanistan would much rather have heard #Yanny or #Laurel than the deafening #BRRRT they got courtesy of our #A10,” the US Air Force tweeted early Wednesday morning.

    The “Brrrt” allegedly represented the sound the aircraft made while carrying out the military operation.

    The joke was in poor taste, as it was quickly removed from Twitter before the forces could face a backlash. The Air Force even issued an apology.

    ​Zakiya Sangin, a Member of Parliament from Parwan province, told Sputnik in an interview that instead of helping Afghanistan, the US is making fun of it.

    "Afghanistan is not in a position to tolerate ridicule. In all provinces of the country it is unsafe. Our young people are dying in the war, and families are mourning. The US military forces want to test the patience of the people of Afghanistan. The US had to help us fight terrorism, but they only laugh at the people of Afghanistan and over our grief.”

    General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    WATCH: Circling US Drones Bombard Taliban Column Near Farah, Afghanistan
    Gul Ahmad Azami, a member of Afghanistan's parliament from Farah province, also spoke with Sputnik, saying that such jokes and behavior on the Internet is unacceptable.

    "When the lives and destinies of people are at stake, jokes on the Internet are unacceptable in any way. Jokes on Twitter and disrespect for the lives of Afghans and their traditions are an insult to the Afghan people,” Azami said.

    Soltan Ahmad Jahed, a youth activist, said that the United States is indifferent to the state of affairs in Afghanistan, and that such jokes are simply out of place.

    “War continues in Farah province. People lose their children. In such conditions, jokes are misplaced and incorrect. The US is our strategic partner, but these actions show that they do not care as to what happens in Afghanistan.”

    According to him, this is not the first time the US has behaved in this way and earlier, Americans had laughed at the religious feelings of the residents of Parvan province, spreading anti-religious leaflets, for which they later apologized. 

    "You cannot change the problem with just an apology. Americans must change their behavior,” the activist added.

    Related:

    Afghan Forces Kill Nearly 300 Taliban Members in Farah Province – Reports
    Taliban Clashing With Afghan Forces in Western Farah Province - Reports
    Afghan Security Force Numbers Tumble as Taliban Maintains Territorial Grip
    Taliban Turns Down Afghan President’s Offer to Take Part in Elections – Reports
    US Soldier Who Fired Into Civilian Truck in Afghanistan Acquitted (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    politicians, joke, tweet, military operation, social media, US Army, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse