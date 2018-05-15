Register
15:47 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Sign is seen outside the headquarters of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Beijing

    Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Launches Dedicated India Fund

    © AP Photo / Greg Baker, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    China's largest bank announces its first publicly offered fund for investing in India. An Indian business leader says financial cooperation between New Delhi and Beijing has the potential to replace the western US-led hegemony on the investment market.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) – The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched an India-focused public offer for investment. The fund will be directed towards the Indian market and is a reflection of the new Indo-Chinese focal point of global growth, according to the Indian government insiders.  

    The fund which is named the ICBC Credit Suisse India Market Fund will invest in exchange-traded funds listed on more than 20 exchanges in Europe and the US that are based on the Indian market, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Monday.

    READ MORE: India Pitches for Early Decision on BRICS Rating Agency

    "It will invest in the future of the Indian economy and track the distribution of the industrial structure across the Indian market," Liu Weilin, a fund manager with ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management Company wrote in an article in the Global Times.

    Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    India Sets Tone for Discussion on American Protectionism Ahead of Xi-Modi Meet
    Specifically, in terms of the major industries' weighted distribution of the index, the financial sector will account for the highest proportion, followed by information technology, alternative consumption, energy, essential consumption, raw materials, medicine, healthcare and other industries.

    Evidently, the launch of the dedicated India fund by China's largest bank was preceded by many of the Chinese tech companies investing in and acquiring start-ups in India. The aggressive acquisition streak of Indian start-ups was led by Chinese giants Alibaba and Tencent.

    The development comes soon after the announcement by the Chinese Commerce Ministry in April that by the end of 2017 Chinese investments in India totaled more than $8 billion.

    An Indian politician in the know of the economic trend says that the increasing interest by Chinese investors is reflective of increasing Indian economic muscle and the recognition of the need for more cooperation between India and China as an alternative to the western market.

    READ MORE: China Agrees to Address India's Trade Deficit Concerns

    "The news of the India fund is on expected grounds. India and China are a combination which has the potential to replace the western US-led hegemony in the investment market. Indian economy is reflecting a lot of optimism and Chinese investors are moving in to take advantage of the opportunity. This investment will in turn speed up the Indian growth. It's a win-win situation for India and China," a leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) informally told Sputnik.

    India's finance ministry is yet to come up with an official reaction to the development.

    Related:

    Belt and Road Initiative Won't Drive Wedge Between India and China – Scholars
    Trade Tensions With US Open Door for China to Mend Ties With India
    India to Add Seven More Advanced Airfields Near Border With China
    China's Ofo Makes Big Bang Entry to Tap India's Growing Bicycle-Sharing Trend
    Tags:
    investment fund, global, startup, investors, growth, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse