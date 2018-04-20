Register
00:31 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African republic President jacob Zuma, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Michel Temer seen at the BRICS leaders' meeting with BRICS Business Council members, September 4, 2017

    India Pitches for Early Decision on BRICS Rating Agency

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India believes that existing rating agencies—S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings, and Moody’s Investors Service— are biased against developing countries and that BRICS block should have its own credit rating agency. China argues that government-backed rating agencies would not enjoy much credibility.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has called upon members of the BRICS block to take an early call on the BRICS credit rating agency mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.During the first meeting of the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors held on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings on Thursday in Washington DC, India called for consensus on the matter.    

    READ MORE: BRICS Countries Considering Creation of 'Single Gold Trading System'

    "India sought the support of the Presidency in building consensus amongst the BRICS membership on the BRICS Rating Agency proposal. The country requested the Presidency to receive and take forward the report to be submitted by an expert group set up under the aegis of BRICS Business Council to study the feasibility of the BRICS Rating Agency," India's finance ministry said in a statement.

    Secretary of India's Department of Economic Affairs Subhash Chandra Garg represented India at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

    South African President Jacob Zuma, Brazilian President Michel Temer, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L-R) attend a plenary session of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017
    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    BRICS Should Topple Western Dominance in Credit-Rating Market - Indian PM
    India has long held the view that a new rating agency will provide an immense contribution to the existing knowledge of rating systems. But, China has argued that a government-backed credit rating agency will not have any credibility and BRICS should stay away from it. Despite reservations of China, the proposal was mentioned at the 8th BRICS Summit held in Goa in 2016 and the body formed an expert group to explore the possibility of setting up an independent rating agency.

    Presently, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings rate India at the lowest investment grade, while Moody's Investors Service surprisingly upgraded the sovereign rating to Baa2 from Baa3 last year. The Indian finance ministry several times expressed its reservation on the ratings given by the Fitch and S&P. As India needs massive capital from abroad to fund its infrastructure requirement, it wants unbiased credit rating for the economy but global firms and venture capitalists give priority to the economies having a better sovereign rating.

    READ MORE: BRICS Countries in Talks on Establishing Joint Credit Rating Agency — Official

    Meanwhile, the first meeting of the BRICS finance ministers discussed the expansion of New Development Bank's (NDB) membership, the proposal of the South African Presidency for setting up a working group on illicit financial flows and a BRICS Task Force on Public Private Partnership (PPP).  

    "A more careful and cautious approach on the value and addition/ benefits   new member will bring to the Bank would be desirable rather than setting deadlines which are practically difficult to achieve," Subhash Chandra Garg who represented India at the meeting said.

    On the issue of setting up of PPP Task Force, India suggested that NDB already has a Project Preparation Fund hence a separate similar preparation fund for PPP is not needed.  

    Related:

    As India's Rating Headache With Fitch Continues, BRICS Agency Could Be a Way Out
    India’s Annoyance With S&P Rating Highlights Need for BRICS Credit Rating Agency
    BRICS Leaders Agree to Create Rating Agency
    BRICS Bank Hopes to Receive Highest Rating From Int'l Agencies
    Tags:
    economies, western domination, impartiality, rating agency, BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), BRICS, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse