DPRK Proposes Holding High-Level Talks on May 16 to South Korea

A South Korean Unification Ministry official reported that North Korea had proposed holding a high-level meeting on May 16, adding that South Korea was in talks on final details of the meeting, according to Reuters.

"The high-level meeting of North Korean and South Korean officials on the implementation of provisions of the Panmunjom Peace Declaration… will take place in Panmunjom on May 16," the South Korean Unification Ministry said later in a statement.

North Korea has promised to send a 29-member delegation headed by the chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, Yonhap reported.

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon, File Trump Welcomes North Korea's Decision to Dismantle Nuclear Test Site

The sides are expected to discuss the measures taken on the agreements reached during a historic inter-Korean summit in April, the agency said.

The two states have recently made a major breakthrough in their relations, which began ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and resulted in the inter-Korean summit on April 27. During the historic event the sides signed a joint declaration agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and proceeding with reunification programs for separated Korean families.