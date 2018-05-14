Eхplosion at Indonesian Police HQ in Surabaya - Reports

According to Frans Barung Mangera, the explosion had occurred at 8:50 am local time (01:50 GMT) at the main police office.
"There was an explosion and one of our members is a victim," East Java Police spokesman was quoted as saying by AFP.
The moment a suicide bomber attacked Polrestabes Surabaya. This is the 5th bomb since yesterday.pic.twitter.com/buY6pOZLMl— Richard Allen (@iA7med08) 14 мая 2018 г.
According to the CCTV footage from the scene, East Java Police spokesman said the explosion happened when a man and a woman on the motorcycles have stopped at the security chekpoint.
On Sunday, Daesh-linked suicide bombers attacked three churches in Surabaya, killing at least 13 people and injuring about 40.
