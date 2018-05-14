Eхplosion at Indonesian Police HQ in Surabaya - Reports

According to media reports, a severe blast ripped through a police headquarters on Monday in the second biggest city of Indonesia Surabaya. The attack was carried out by suspects driving "vehicles", AFP cited East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera. Several Indonesian police officers were injured, local media reported.

According to Frans Barung Mangera, the explosion had occurred at 8:50 am local time (01:50 GMT) at the main police office.

"There was an explosion and one of our members is a victim," East Java Police spokesman was quoted as saying by AFP.

The moment a suicide bomber attacked Polrestabes Surabaya. This is the 5th bomb since yesterday.pic.twitter.com/buY6pOZLMl — Richard Allen (@iA7med08) 14 мая 2018 г.

​According to the CCTV footage from the scene, East Java Police spokesman said the explosion happened when a man and a woman on the motorcycles have stopped at the security chekpoint.

On Sunday, Daesh-linked suicide bombers attacked three churches in Surabaya, killing at least 13 people and injuring about 40.

