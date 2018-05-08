Reports: N Korean Plane Lands in China Amid Speculations of Kim's Possible Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A plane from North Korean airline Air Koryo landed at the airport in the Chinese city of Dalian, the Kyodo news agency reported amid speculations that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may visit the region.

The Chinese foreign ministry couldn't comment on the situation.

"I have no information to offer at this moment," foreign ministry's spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing, adding that China and the DPRK are close neighbors and we maintain normal communication and exchanges with each other."

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently visiting Dalian, the agency noted, while local police have reportedly increased security on the streets.

The port city of Dalian has no regular flights to North Korea.

On March 25-28, Kim paid an unofficial visit to China, where he held meetings with the Chinese president amid an international effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. This was Kim's first ever international visit since coming to power in 2011.