22:51 GMT +307 May 2018
    A passerby looks at a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017

    Pyongyang Slams Japan's 'Hostile Behavior' Ahead of N Korea-US Summit - Reports

    © REUTERS / Issei Kato
    Asia & Pacific
    120

    In the wake of Pyongyang's vow to cease its nuclear activities, North Korea and Japan have begun to show signs of reconciliation, however, the North's rhetoric has sharpened recently, since Tokyo has advocated stepping up international pressure on Pyongyang.

    North Korea has accused Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono of "hostile behavior" against the DPRK at a time when diplomatic efforts are being made to find a way out of the military and political crisis on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the North's Arirang-Meari news agency reported on Monday.

    READ MORE: Pyongyang Dismisses Trump's Claim N Korea's Denuclearization Drive is US Merit

    According to the media, Pyongyang has voiced harsh criticism over Japan's support for increased pressure on North Korea.

    "The Japanese hard-liners are making desperate, anachronistic and ridiculous attempts to survive with the help of the hostile actions they are performing under the pretext of the North Korean problem," the media emphasizes.

    A day earlier, the DPRK newspaper Rodong Sinmun also slammed Japan for attempting to derive its own benefit from the intensified diplomatic process between North and South Korea and the United States. The media warned that Tokyo "will be left out" if it insists on increasing pressure and sanctions against Pyongyang.

    A North Korean flag behind the barbed wire of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZS) in the Joint Security Area near Panmunjom on the border between North and South Korea
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    S Korean Police Prevent Launch of Balloons With Agitation Against Kim - Reports
    The Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, welcomed the agreement reached on April 27 during the inter-Korean summit, but continues to insist on the need to "maintain maximum pressure" on the DPRK until Pyongyang demonstrates real steps to abandon its nuclear missile programs.

    The North's leader Kim Jong-un, in his turn, during the inter-Korean summit expressed his willingness also to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    In April, North Korea said it halted nuclear and missile tests to focus on economic growth, a move which marks historic development on the Korean Peninsula. However, Pyongyang will hold on to its nuclear arsenal to be able to respond to any nuclear threat or provocation, according to the state KCNA news agency.

