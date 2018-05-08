Washington-Pyongyang Thaw Essential for Peace on Korean Peninsula - Moon Jae-In

"The settlement of peace on the peninsula and the common prosperity of South and North Korea will be possible only with substantial progress in denuclearization, the subsequent normalization of diplomatic ties between the United States and North Korea, and the establishment of a system for permanent peace," Moon said in an interview published in the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper on Tuesday.
The South Korean politician added that it was important to work out an accord needed to achieve denuclearization by means of talks between North Korea and the United States.
Moon Jae-in called on Japan to renew a dialogue with North Korea to normalize relations between these two states.
"I think it is especially important to renew the dialogue between North Korea and Japan… If the Japan-North Korea relations are normalized it could make a large contribution to the peace in security in Northeast Asia even away from the Korean Peninsula," Moon said in an interview published in the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper on Tuesday.
In May or early June, North Korean leader Kim Jonh Un is going to meet with US President Donald Trump.
