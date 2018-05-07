Register
    Passenger planes are on the tarmac at the Beijing Capital International Airport shrouded by pollution haze in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016

    Beijing Stares Down Washington Over 'Orwellian' Airline Rules

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    The Chinese government continues to insist that foreign airlines operating in the country should not refer to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau as entities independent from China, even though the White House has labeled this move “Orwellian nonsense.”

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry has declared that Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan "are an inalienable part of China’s territory" and therefore must be referred to as such by carriers operating in China, according to Bloomberg.

    "Whatever the US said will never change the objective fact that there is only one China in the world. We have to point out that foreign enterprises operating in China should respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, abide by China’s law and respect the national sentiment of the Chinese people," the ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement, referring to Beijing’s policy of not recognizing Taiwan as an independent state.

    A TOR-M2U all-weather short range missile systems during the rehearsal of the Victory Parade at the Alabino military training ground in the Moscow Region
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Upping the Ante: China Fears Drive Sharp Spike in Japan, India Military Spending
    Earlier the White House criticized China for what the former described as “Orwellian nonsense” after Beijing told US airlines to remove any references from their websites or other material that may suggest that Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are part of entities independent from China, The Guardian reports, citing US government and airline officials.

    According to a statement delivered by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, US President Donald Trump would "stand up for Americans resisting efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to impose Chinese political correctness on American companies and citizens."

    READ MORE: As US-China Tensions Increase, Is US Foreign Policy Off Track?

    This development comes in the wake of a visit by a high-level US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to China, in a bid settle the ongoing trade disputes that emerged in the wake of US President Donald Trump's recently-introduced tariffs targeting China, which were met with retaliatory moves from the Asian country and have sent stock markets across the globe still lower.

    Last week, the famous American investor Warren Buffett predicted that despite the current tensions in relations between the United States and China, the probability of an all-out trade war between the two countries is very low.

    READ MORE: Warren Buffett Reveals the Likelihood of 'Extremely Foolish' US-China Trade War

    The business mogul argued that the US and China will retain their superpower status for many years to come, and that the two nations have too many common interests to engage each other in a serious confrontation.

