As US-China Tensions Increase, Is US Foreign Policy Off Track?

With top level trade negotiations underway in China, relations between the United States and China have grown colder. Weeks after Trump announced new tariffs, and Chinese military leaders met in Moscow to announce closer ties with Russia, new concerns arise.

Pentagon spokespersons denounced China's use of lasers against US military planes operating in Africa. US officials also warned China to refrain from deploying missiles that could threaten Taiwan on islands China constructed in the South China Sea-an area under dispute. Can the US afford poor relations with China?

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discussing the war of words between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran. Could this escalate into a shooting war? What are the risks? How do the Gaza protests and Israel's violent reactions effect the other regional conflicts?

The hosts will also ask guests questions the mainstream media won't ask and cover the news the MSM won't cover about Syria, the UK, the 2020 Census, immigration, un- and under-reported international news, "Gate Keepers" in American politics, and other important news and issues in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled guests and topics:

Piers Robinson — Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at The University of Sheffield | Topic: Syria Event Cancelled in the UK

Freedom Friday with Holly "Hood" Harris Topic: 2020 Census and Immigration

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Topic: International Stories Neglected in the US Media

Gareth Porter — historian, investigative journalist, author and policy analyst specializing in U.S. national security policy. Topic: Netanyahu and Iran

Ali Alexander - Communications Strategist | Topic: Kanye, Free Speech, and the Would-Be Republican Gatekeepers

Ramzy Baroud Author, Journalist Topic: Israel/Palestine

