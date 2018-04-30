Trump Floats Preference of North, South Korea Border for Kim Meeting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday that he might prefer holding his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

Trump took to Twitter on Monday, saying that "numerous countries" are being considered for the upcoming Trump's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, asking whether it was the best option of all to hold the meeting on the border between North and South Koreas.

During a rally in the US state of Michigan on Saturday, Trump said his meeting with Kim could happen in the next three or four weeks. On Friday, Trump said the site for the meeting has been narrowed down to two or three locations.

Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

In the meantime, ​South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a historic summit in the truce village of Panmunjom on Friday. The two leaders signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families.

The six-party talks on Pyongyang's denuclearization started in 2003 and included South and North Korea, China, Japan, Russia and the United States. Tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated when Pyongyang declared itself a nuclear power in 2005, withdrew from the negotiations four years later, and began carrying out numerous nuclear and ballistic missile tests.