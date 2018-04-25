Two US Osprey Military Aircraft Make Emergency Landing in Japan - Reports

The Ospreys, deployed at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on the Okinawa island, landed at the Amami Airport on the nearby island in Kagoshima Prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reported, adding that no injuries were reported as a result of the emergency landing.
US Ospreys have experienced numerous mishaps in recent years, prompting Japanese officials to call for revision of certain provisions of the US-Japan Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which outlines the rights and privileges of foreign military personnel present in the country.
READ MORE: Okinawa Authorities Urge US to Stop Operation of Accident-Prone VTOLs
On August 5, a US Marine Corps Osprey crashed off the coast of Australia while trying to land on the USS Green Bay. Following search and rescue efforts, three missing marines from the crew of 26 were declared dead. Twenty-four days later, another Osprey aircraft made an emergency landing at an airport in Japan's southwestern Oita prefecture.
