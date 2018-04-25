Two US Osprey Military Aircraft Make Emergency Landing in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Two US Air Force Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft on Wednesday had to make an emergency landing in southwestern Japan amid public concerns about Ospreys' safety, local media reported, citing a government source.

The Ospreys, deployed at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on the Okinawa island, landed at the Amami Airport on the nearby island in Kagoshima Prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reported, adding that no injuries were reported as a result of the emergency landing.

US Ospreys have experienced numerous mishaps in recent years, prompting Japanese officials to call for revision of certain provisions of the US-Japan Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which outlines the rights and privileges of foreign military personnel present in the country.

In February 2017, the Okinawa branch of the Naha District Court ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to local residents for the loud noise from Ospreys. Plaintiffs specifically sought compensation for disruptions caused by Ospreys, which, according to them, interfered with the daily life and caused harm to their mental health. At the same time, the court rejected the plaintiffs' demand to ban flights of Osprey aircraft in the area.

On August 5, a US Marine Corps Osprey crashed off the coast of Australia while trying to land on the USS Green Bay. Following search and rescue efforts, three missing marines from the crew of 26 were declared dead. Twenty-four days later, another Osprey aircraft made an emergency landing at an airport in Japan's southwestern Oita prefecture.