Indian Official Summoned by Pakistan Over Death of Woman at Line of Control

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has expressed its protest to India over deadly cross-border firing in Nakyal sector located near the line of control in disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J. P. Singh, who was summoned by the Pakistani side, told Sputnik.

"The Pakistan Foreign Office summoned me today and registered their protest over cross-border firing in Nakyal sector in which a woman was killed," Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J. P. Singh said.

Singh dismissed Pakistan's accusations, stressing that Indian forces had retaliated against ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side.

"Pakistani side violated the ceasefire agreement, Indian forces only responded and retaliated. In the last few months, ceasefire violations have increased. Since January this year, there has been 30 attempts of infiltration and more than 500 cases of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces," the diplomat stated.

The Jammu and Kashmir region has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the end of UK rule in 1947. Following several armed conflicts, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in 2003. Since then, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce, with the continued instability in the region leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.