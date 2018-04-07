Register
21:17 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Flag of Pakistan

    Indian Official Summoned by Pakistan Over Death of Woman at Line of Control

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has expressed its protest to India over deadly cross-border firing in Nakyal sector located near the line of control in disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J. P. Singh, who was summoned by the Pakistani side, told Sputnik.

    "The Pakistan Foreign Office summoned me today and registered their protest over cross-border firing in Nakyal sector in which a woman was killed," Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J. P. Singh said.

    Singh dismissed Pakistan's accusations, stressing that Indian forces had retaliated against ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side.

    "Pakistani side violated the ceasefire agreement, Indian forces only responded and retaliated. In the last few months, ceasefire violations have increased. Since January this year, there has been 30 attempts of infiltration and more than 500 cases of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces," the diplomat stated.

    ​READ MORE: Expert Explains How Kashmir Situation Might Be Resolved

    The Jammu and Kashmir region has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the end of UK rule in 1947. Following several armed conflicts, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in 2003. Since then, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce, with the continued instability in the region leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

    Related:

    Pakistan in Talks With Russia on Buying Air Defense Systems – Defense Minister
    Social Media Claps for Pakistan's First Transgender TV News Anchor
    Malala Returns to Pakistan for the First Time after Taliban Assassination Bid
    Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Returns to Pakistan – Reports
    Pakistan Recalls Ambassador to India Over Alleged Attacks on Diplomats - Reports
    Tags:
    accusations, summons, protest, Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, India, Islamabad, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse