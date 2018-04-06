Expert Explains How Kashmir Situation Might Be Resolved

India-administered Kashmir is under a state of heightened security, after the local government imposed a curfew in the capital Srinagar and other parts of the valley. Kashmiri separatists called a strike on Monday in protest of clashes that killed at least 20 people and left 200 injured. Sputnik spoke with political commentator Imtiaz Gul for more.

Sputnik: Have India-Pakistan relations deteriorated under Modi and has he taken too harsh a stance on Kashmir?

Imtiaz Gul: I think ever since Pakistan captured an Indian spy from its South Western Territory, the Indian government has gone very hard and stiff on the Pakistani government and Pakistan has refused to release him. The relationship has deteriorated with no official dialogue and now the Kashmir situation has added more fuel to it.

Sputnik: How could the Kashmir situation be resolved?

Imtiaz Gul: India considers it to be an integral part of the country, and there is a UN plebiscite that recommends that there should be a referendum to decide whether the region should join India, Pakistan or become independent, so this should be held, but has not yet been approved by every UN member.

Sputnik: If Modi left office, would India-Pakistan relations improve?

Imtiaz Gul: In international politics you can’t tank permanently negative positions vis a vis your neighbours as it is damaging for both parties, so It really depends on how the Indian people perceive the legacy of Modi when they vote during the next election.

