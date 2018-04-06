Register
16:23 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    South Korean President Park Geun-hye

    The Rise and Fall of South Korean President Dubbed an 'Ugly Female Bat' by Kim

    © Flickr/ Republic of Korea
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A court in South Korea has sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 24 years in prison for her role in a corruption scandal. Sputnik looks at her long and tempestuous life in politics.

    Park Geun-hye was 12 years old when her mother was assassinated.

    Five years later her father, a former general who became president and began the astonishing modernization of South Korea's economy, was also murdered.

    Polls have frequently found Park Chung-hee remains among the most revered of the Republic of Korea's leaders but he was a dictator who ruled with a rod of iron.

    He locked up and tortured opponents and restricted freedom of speech and a free press, leading to huge student protests, especially in October 1979, just before he was killed.

    Assassinated by Head of Korean CIA

    His assassin was not a left-winger or a North Korean agent but one of his closest advisers and friends, Kim Jae-gyu, the director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, which had been set up and modelled on the CIA.

    Kim was hanged the following year and General Chun Doo-hwan took power after a military coup.

    Geun-hye grieved for her parents, especially her mother Yuk Young-soo, who was shot dead by a North Korean sympathizer on a trip to the theater in 1974.

    But the teenage orphan was forgotten about, a legacy of a political era from which South Korea had left behind.

    Until 1998.

    In that year she suddenly won a by-election in Dalseong county and became an assemblywoman for the Grand National Party.

    The Grand National Party was the inheritor of her father's old Democratic Republican Party and it espoused a conservative, free-market, right-wing agenda.

    But it was out of power for a decade.

    'Queen of Elections'

    During that time Park busied herself with organizing on the ground and her success in getting the votes out for the GNP resulted in her being nicknamed the "Queen of Elections".

    In 2008 the GNP's candidate, Lee Myung-bak, was elected President but five years later he was forced out by scandal and earlier this month he was arrested over corruption allegations.

    In 2013 Park Geun-hye swept to power and took a hawkish position on relations with Pyongyang.

    North Korea's media usually takes a fairly dim view of South Korean leaders but they reserved a particularly mean-spirited strain of vitriol for Park Geun-hye.

    North Korea Calls Her 'Crazy Old B*tch'

    In February 2016 an article in the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun described Park as a "crazy old b*tch", leading Seoul to condemn the use of "base, vulgar language."

    But the following month another article called her an "ugly female bat."

    The article, published by the official KCNA news agency, had a cartoon of a panicking Park losing her dress and shoes as she ran to a bunker after hearing of one of North Korea's nuclear tests.

    Seven months later Kim Jong-un's dreams came true when a corruption scandal began to envelop the presidential palace, known as the Blue House.

    She was accused of having allowed her long-time friend and associate Choi Soon-sil to get involved in state affairs even though she did not hold any elected position.

    Choi's father, Choi Tae-min, had set up a cult, Yongsae-gyo (Church of the Spirit World) in the 1970s and he had inveigled himself into Park Chung-hee's inner circle after the assassination of his wife in 1974.

    Choi Tae-min — sometimes dubbed Korea's Rasputin — had told Park Chung-hee his wife, Yuk Young-soo, had appeared to him in his dreams and asked him to look after his daughter, Park Geun-hye.

    Choi's sinister influence on Park was reportedly one of the reasons he was assassinated.

    Corruption Scandal Involved $54.9 Mln

    Kim was eventually convicted of conniving with Choi to extort US$54.9 million from South Korean "chaebols" or big conglomerates, including Samsung, in exchange for favors.

    In December 2016 Kim was impeached and in March 2017 she was arrested.

    During the hearing on Friday, April 6, prosecutors demanded a 30 year sentence and a fine of $110 million but in the end she was jailed for 24 years and fined $17 million.

    Last month Choi soon-sil — whose father died in 1994 — was jailed for 20 years and fined $17 million.

    Related:

    South Korean Court Approves Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Park Geun-hye
    Park Geun-hye Accused of 'Illegal Occupation' of S Korean Presidential Residence
    Unidentified Hackers Attempt to Disrupt Probe Into Park Geun-hye’s Scandal
    Seoul Court Sentences Former S Korean President Park to 24 Years in Prison
    Tags:
    conservative, impeachment, right-wing, scandal, corruption, Park Geun-hye, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse