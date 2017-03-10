Park Won't Walk: South Korea's First Female President Impeached

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Park, a daughter of former South Korean President Park Chung-hee, was the first woman elected as the country's president, her tenure started in February 2013.

The political scandal with Park's involvement broke out in October 2016, when media revealed that the president allowed her friend and "shadow adviser" Choi Soon-sil to edit the official's speeches, thus influencing state policy. Park's friend had also been charged with using her relations with the president to pressure national companies to extort money from them to non-commercial funds. Later, Park's direct involvement in the scheme was suspected by the investigation.

The scandal has caused a number of rallies in Seoul, as well as in other country's cities, gathering hundreds of thousands of South Koreans demanding Park's resignation.

Against the backdrop of the scandal, Park was suspended by the country' parliament on December 9. The parliament's move gave the Constitutional Court six months to decide on the president's impeachment. Due to Park's suspension her post was temporarily assumed by Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.

The Friday unanimous decision of the Constitutional Court upheld the parliamentary move. It means that the impeached president would be finally excluded from governance and her immunity from criminal indictment would also end. The new presidential election in the Asian country is expected to take place within 60 days.

According to the Japanese media, Park is expected to leave the presidential residence later in the day.

Hwang has already ordered to hold a session of the South Korean cabinet and called for ministers to strengthen the country's security in the context of potential provocations of Pyongyang aimed at dividing the South Korean nation.

The court's ruling has caused mass rallies in the South Korean capital, as both Park's supporters and opponents have taken to Seoul's streets. The protests have already turned violent and at least two people were killed in the clashes, according to South Korean media.