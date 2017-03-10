Register
10 March 2017
    South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bows during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016

    Park Won't Walk: South Korea's First Female President Impeached

    © REUTERS/ Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool
    South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday confirmed the decision of the country's parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye due to her involvement in a corruption scandal.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Park, a daughter of former South Korean President Park Chung-hee, was the first woman elected as the country's president, her tenure started in February 2013.

    Protesters wearing cut-outs of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (R) and Choi Soon-sil attend a protest denouncing Park over a recent influence-peddling scandal in central Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    South Korean Acting President Refuses Extending Park's 'Shadow Adviser' Probe
    The political scandal with Park's involvement broke out in October 2016, when media revealed that the president allowed her friend and "shadow adviser" Choi Soon-sil to edit the official's speeches, thus influencing state policy. Park's friend had also been charged with using her relations with the president to pressure national companies to extort money from them to non-commercial funds. Later, Park's direct involvement in the scheme was suspected by the investigation.

    The scandal has caused a number of rallies in Seoul, as well as in other country's cities, gathering hundreds of thousands of South Koreans demanding Park's resignation.

    Against the backdrop of the scandal, Park was suspended by the country' parliament on December 9. The parliament's move gave the Constitutional Court six months to decide on the president's impeachment. Due to Park's suspension her post was temporarily assumed by Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.

    The Friday unanimous decision of the Constitutional Court upheld the parliamentary move. It means that the impeached president would be finally excluded from governance and her immunity from criminal indictment would also end. The new presidential election in the Asian country is expected to take place within 60 days.

    Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the centre of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, appears for her first trial at the Seoul Central District Court on January 5, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea
    © REUTERS/ Chung Sung-Jun/Pool
    S Korean President's Jailed 'Shadow Adviser' Slams Investigators
    According to the Japanese media, Park is expected to leave the presidential residence later in the day.

    Hwang has already ordered to hold a session of the South Korean cabinet and called for ministers to strengthen the country's security in the context of potential provocations of Pyongyang aimed at dividing the South Korean nation.

    The court's ruling has caused mass rallies in the South Korean capital, as both Park's supporters and opponents have taken to Seoul's streets. The protests have already turned violent and at least two people were killed in the clashes, according to South Korean media.

    Choi Soon-sil, Park Geun-hye, South Korea
      jas
      The Marxists are so obsessed with sexism and racism and pretend to be the ones against those things. They are constantly counting women or ethnicities, etc., but say it doesn't matter. Crazy people.
      Ask her to pray to THAD god for salvation. It is time SK joined NK to bring peace and prosperity to KOREAN people. It is the west that divides the same people's countries as east ,west, north and south .
      I wish Russia could be the third party in any talks between the two Koreas. Russia could pull it off....Both Koreas know that Russia is not interested in domination on either of them. Both probably know that Russia can be trusted. Right now, there may well be a window of opportunity( at least for the SK).
