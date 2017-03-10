Park Won't Walk: South Korea's First Female President Impeached

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Park, a daughter of former South Korean President Park Chung-hee, was the first woman elected as the country's president, her tenure started in February 2013.
The scandal has caused a number of rallies in Seoul, as well as in other country's cities, gathering hundreds of thousands of South Koreans demanding Park's resignation.
Against the backdrop of the scandal, Park was suspended by the country' parliament on December 9. The parliament's move gave the Constitutional Court six months to decide on the president's impeachment. Due to Park's suspension her post was temporarily assumed by Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.
The Friday unanimous decision of the Constitutional Court upheld the parliamentary move. It means that the impeached president would be finally excluded from governance and her immunity from criminal indictment would also end. The new presidential election in the Asian country is expected to take place within 60 days.
Hwang has already ordered to hold a session of the South Korean cabinet and called for ministers to strengthen the country's security in the context of potential provocations of Pyongyang aimed at dividing the South Korean nation.
The court's ruling has caused mass rallies in the South Korean capital, as both Park's supporters and opponents have taken to Seoul's streets. The protests have already turned violent and at least two people were killed in the clashes, according to South Korean media.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Marxists are so obsessed with sexism and racism and pretend to be the ones against those things. They are constantly counting women or ethnicities, etc., but say it doesn't matter. Crazy people. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ask her to pray to THAD god for salvation. It is time SK joined NK to bring peace and prosperity to KOREAN people. It is the west that divides the same people's countries as east ,west, north and south . Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I wish Russia could be the third party in any talks between the two Koreas. Russia could pull it off....Both Koreas know that Russia is not interested in domination on either of them. Both probably know that Russia can be trusted. Right now, there may well be a window of opportunity( at least for the SK).
