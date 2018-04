According to reports, a Singapore Airlines budget carrier Scoot flight returned to Changi Airport after an alleged bomb threat.

Flight TR634 en route to Hat Yai, Thailand, which left Changi Airport at 1.20 pm was escorted back by Singapore's air force.

According to the Scoot airline statement, the aircraft landed safely at 3.23pm.

"We're working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests," airline said.