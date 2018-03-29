Register
14:26 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Indian man uses his mobile phone in New Delhi, India. (File)

    India Reportedly Sees Exponential Jump in Mobile Video Ad Consumption

    © AP Photo/ Altaf Qadri
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The report released by the mobile advertisement network InMobi says that India’s share of 10% for the year 2017 was a big jump from the 2016 share, which was less than 3%. The exponential jump has been attributed to the proliferation of data service providers offering unlimited data at a nominal cost.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has become the fourth largest consumer of mobile video advertisements, according to a recent study.

    The data released by Mobile Ad Network InMobi says that Indian viewers consumed 10% of all global video advertisements, while the top three consumers were the US with 22%, Indonesia with 12% and China, which was slightly ahead of India with 11% of mobile advertisement consumption.

    READ MORE: Twitter May Ban Most Cryptocurrency Ads Amid Regulation Concerns

    The report correlates with the increase in mobile advertisement consumption in India, amid the entry of telecom players like Jio, which offers unlimited high-speed broadband at very low costs. The report further says that the entry of players like Jio further resulted in all telecom operators dropping their tariffs sharply on data.

    "Coupled with entertainment content streaming on mobiles, Indians are watching and sharing videos at every given chance," the report released by InMobi said.

    Experts in the field say that the upward trend is likely to continue for a while before it stagnates or is eclipsed by some other cutting-edge platform.

    READ MORE: Mobile Phone Exploded Inches From Man's Face

    "India is characterized by a majority-youth population and a mobile penetration which is still around half of its full potential. The scope of mobile advertising is here to stay for a while in a robust manner. But, with fast-changing technology, any cutting edge technology which is nearer to the customer always has a scope to undermine the present trend," B Sakthi Doss, branding consultant, and communication analyst told Sputnik.

    The sectors in India producing the most mobile ads are tech, food & beverage, m-commerce, retail, delivery services, consumer electronics, and finance. Despite the huge growth in mobile video ad spending, India still accounts for only 3% of global mobile video ad spending. China was slightly ahead at 4%, Germany was at 5%, and Indonesia at 6%. The US was far a head of these, at 49%, states the InMobi report.

    Related:

    World Leaders and Their Mobile Phone Devices: Who Uses What?
    FBI Resumes Attempts to Gain Access to Private Data on Mobile Phones
    WATCH: Man Sporting Victoria Bitter Beer Box Covers Mobile Speed Trap
    Mission to the Moon Goes Mobile: Tech Firms Join Race to Put 4G Into Space
    Tags:
    videos, mobile, data, younger generation, technologies, advertisement, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse