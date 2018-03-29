India Reportedly Sees Exponential Jump in Mobile Video Ad Consumption

The report released by the mobile advertisement network InMobi says that India’s share of 10% for the year 2017 was a big jump from the 2016 share, which was less than 3%. The exponential jump has been attributed to the proliferation of data service providers offering unlimited data at a nominal cost.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has become the fourth largest consumer of mobile video advertisements, according to a recent study.

The data released by Mobile Ad Network InMobi says that Indian viewers consumed 10% of all global video advertisements, while the top three consumers were the US with 22%, Indonesia with 12% and China, which was slightly ahead of India with 11% of mobile advertisement consumption.

The report correlates with the increase in mobile advertisement consumption in India, amid the entry of telecom players like Jio, which offers unlimited high-speed broadband at very low costs. The report further says that the entry of players like Jio further resulted in all telecom operators dropping their tariffs sharply on data.

"Coupled with entertainment content streaming on mobiles, Indians are watching and sharing videos at every given chance," the report released by InMobi said.

Experts in the field say that the upward trend is likely to continue for a while before it stagnates or is eclipsed by some other cutting-edge platform.

"India is characterized by a majority-youth population and a mobile penetration which is still around half of its full potential. The scope of mobile advertising is here to stay for a while in a robust manner. But, with fast-changing technology, any cutting edge technology which is nearer to the customer always has a scope to undermine the present trend," B Sakthi Doss, branding consultant, and communication analyst told Sputnik.

The sectors in India producing the most mobile ads are tech, food & beverage, m-commerce, retail, delivery services, consumer electronics, and finance. Despite the huge growth in mobile video ad spending, India still accounts for only 3% of global mobile video ad spending. China was slightly ahead at 4%, Germany was at 5%, and Indonesia at 6%. The US was far a head of these, at 49%, states the InMobi report.