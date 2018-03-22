Mobile Phone Exploded Inches From Man's Face

In the Chinese province of Gansu, a man tried to replace the battery of his mobile phone. The device exploded a few centimeters from his face. A video recording of the event taken by nearby surveillance cameras was published on the website Pear Video.

The clip shows how the owner of the phone is trying to replace the battery with another battery, which he'd bought online. During the replacement, the battery catches fire and blows up a few centimeters from the man's face. After the explosion, visitors rushed out of the shop.