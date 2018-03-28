Register
18:44 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image taken from video footage run Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's CCTV via AP Video, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and his wife Ri Sol Ju wave from a car as they bid farewell to Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. North Korea's leader Kim and his Chinese counterpart Xi sought to portray strong ties between the neighbors and long-time allies despite a recent chill, as both countries on Wednesday confirmed Kim's secret trip to Beijing this week.

    Chinese in Awe of Impeccable Fashion Sense of Kim Jong-un’s Wife

    © AP Photo/ CCTV
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    281

    North Korea’s First Lady drew plenty of public attention as she accompanied her husband Kim Jong-un during their unofficial visit to China. She notably engaged hordes of internet users into discussions of her looks and classy outfits, which could by no means have gone unnoticed.

    Ri Sol-ju, the enigmatic young wife of the North Korean chief and mother to their reportedly three children, appeared in public television broadcasts wearing at least three different outfits as the couple went on a two-day state visit to Beijing.

    The trip, which was conducted under a shroud of secrecy, was both Kim’s and Ri Sol-ju’s first diplomatic appearance abroad since Kim Jong-un took office after succeeding his father in 2011 and came shortly ahead of a scheduled summit with US President Donald Trump.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan attend a banquet, as Kim Jong Un paid an unofficial visit to Beijing, China
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan attend a banquet, as Kim Jong Un paid an unofficial visit to Beijing, China

    In the welcoming ceremony, Ri wore a camel cropped jacket with a midi skirt and heeled narrow-toed shoes. For a visit to the Chinese Academy of Sciences she changed into a white jacket and a green dress, which she wore with a brown flower-shaped ribbon brooch. Then she had lunch with Xi and Peng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse donning an ivory two-piece dress adorned with floral ornaments and soft frilled sleeves.

    In this photo released Wednesday, March 28, 2018 by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and his wife Ri Sol Ju, visit an exhibition highlighting achievements by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
    © AP Photo/ Yao Dawei/Xinhua
    In this photo released Wednesday, March 28, 2018 by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and his wife Ri Sol Ju, visit an exhibition highlighting achievements by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

    Many Chinese users immediately took to Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, to assess Ri Sol-ju’s looks, with many comparing her style to Peng Liyuan, China’s first lady. Nevertheless, censors took down all discussions on the subject from social media websites.

    Some praised her impeccable taste, saying it is rare for people coming from a country where fashion is not easily accessible. Others drew parallels with South Korean celebrities, namely actress Song Hye-kyo, who is also popular in China.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, front left, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju, front right, inspects the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Korean Central News Agency
    Married to Kim: What We Might Know About North Korea’s First Lady

    Ri has been a mysterious figure on the North Korean arena for the past years. Kim officially announced their marriage in 2012, which was the first time in modern North Korean history that a first lady came into the spotlight.

    According to South Korean intelligence reports, the couple, who are presumably graduates of the same university, Kim Il-sung University, could have married earlier. Some sources have it that Ri is a former star singer in the Unhasu Orchestra, tremendously popular in Korea and abroad, but this has also not been confirmed. What’s more, North Korean officials allegedly removed all the footage of her performances, trying to shroud her past in mystery.

    Related:

    Nukes and Peace: What Was N Korea's Kim Doing in China
    Cold War 'Fusion': May Steers UK Towards Information War With Russia, N Korea
    US Vehicle Exports to South Korea to Double Under New Trade Deal - Reports
    North Korea Confirms Kim Jong Un and Wife Visited China
    Oriental Express: WATCH N Korea's Kim Allegedly Arrive in China by Armored Train
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse