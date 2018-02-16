Married to Kim: What We Might Know About North Korea’s First Lady

This February, Ri Sol-Ju made an impressive appearance as she stood along with her husband greeting a massive military parade in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on the Eve of the Olympic opening ceremony. This was a rare public appearance and the first one for several months, as the country does its best to keep the personal life of Kim’s family a secret. Even his wife’s name Ri Sol-Ju has been reported by South Korean media to be fake. Yet official sources in North Korea as well as numerous reports from South Korean intelligence services can add some details to the profile of DPRK’s First lady.
First Public First Lady
North Korea officially introduced its leader’s spouse to the public in July, 2012, as the North Korean Central News Agency identified her as his wife, Comrade Ri Sol-Ju. This was the first time in North Korea’s history the identity of the first lady had been revealed – the spouses of Kim Jong-Un’s father had never appeared in the spotlight. Before the announcement the mysterious lady had been seen along with the Supreme Commander on different occasions, which raised numerous discussions about her identity. However, South Korean intelligence reported that they got married in 2009 while some sources claim they only met at a classical music concert in 2010.
Cheerleader with Outstanding Profile
Daughter of NK Elite
Various sources claim Ri was born between 1985 and 1989 to a University professor and a prominent doctor. She is also reported to be related to high ranking NK officials, this is however not confirmed. Like her husband, she probably graduated from Kim Il-sung University, but some other sources claim, citing South Korean intelligence, she also studied singing in China.
Only North Korean Fashionista
Mother of Three
The couple is reported to have three children – two girls and a boy. The information about two eldest girls came from Kim Jong-Un’s longtime friend Dennis Rodman, a former NBA player who has visited North Korea several times. He told the media he met the couple's second child in 2013, calling Kim a good dad of a beautiful family. The speculation about a third child rose in 2017 as Ri had disappeared from public view for several months. South Korean intelligence reported in August that she had given birth to a boy.
