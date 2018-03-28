Register
17:04 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kashmiri Muslim protesters hold a flag of Islamic State as they shout anti-India slogans during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, April 8, 2016

    India, US Vow to Strengthen Information Sharing on Most Dangerous Terror Groups

    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The 15th meeting of the India-US Counterterrorism Joint Working Group in New Delhi reportedly discussed the recent spurt in terror activities in Afghanistan extensively, against the backdrop of speculations about Trump planning to penalize Pakistan if it was found harboring Afghan militants.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India and the US have vowed to strengthen the information sharing mechanism against terror groups like Daesh* (ISIS/ISIL). The agreement was made during the 15th meeting of the India-US Counter-terrorism Joint Working Group in New Delhi.  The Indian and the US delegations have achieved important progress on counter-terrorism cooperation, the Indian side claimed. 

    READ MORE: Deadliest Terrorist Attacks in France: From Charlie Hebdo to Champs Elysees

    "Both sides committed to strengthening information sharing on some of the world's most dangerous terrorist groups and individuals and exchanged views on efforts to counter the financing and operations of regional and global terrorist organizations," India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement

    Following up on the inaugural US-India Counterterrorism Designations Dialogue in December 2017, the delegations discussed ongoing efforts to ensure the effective implementation of domestic and international terrorist designations.

    In an indirect reference to Pakistan-based terror organizations, India's MEA said the meeting reviewed threats posed by terrorist groups worldwide and in their respective regions, including cross-border terrorism in the South Asian region. 

    READ MORE: Pakistan Serves as Gate for Daesh's Entry Into Afghanistan — Indian Analyst

    "The two sides discussed international efforts to counter threats posed by foreign terrorist fighters," the MEA statement read.

    The meeting comes amid the backdrop of a recent report published by the news portal Foreign Policy wherein it is claimed that the Trump administration was weighing "unprecedented political penalties on Islamabad for harboring Afghan militants waging war on the US-backed government in Afghanistan."

    The options under consideration include revoking Pakistan's status as a major non-NATO ally, permanently cutting off US military aid, and even imposing visa bans or other sanctions on individuals if the Pakistani government is deemed responsible for providing support to the militants, the news report said. 

    The United States will host the next meeting of the Joint Working Group in 2019.

    Related:

    Terror Incidents Increased in India; Decreased in Pakistan in 2016
    As Terror Strikes New York, India-US Vow to Increase Cooperation
    India Reinforces Massive Assistance to Afghanistan’s Fight Against Terror
    India Welcomes Trump's New Afghan Plan, Calls for Fighting Terror Safe Havens
    Tags:
    counter-extremism, information exchange, terrorism concerns, terrorism, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, India, United States, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse