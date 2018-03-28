Register
22:12 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Indian brides pose for photograph before a mass wedding in Surat, India, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017

    Community Courts Cannot Prevent, Annul Marriages - India's Top Court

    © AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Community courts of village elders, known in India as "Khap Panchayats," are notorious for having perpetuated caste prejudices and honor killings, in addition to issuing diktats that contravene marriage laws in India.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The apex court of India has declared it illegal for "Khap Panchayats" (community courts) to impede marriages between consenting adults. Khap Panchayats are the self-styled community courts of castes, comprised of elders, and have been notorious in India for issuing diktats forbidding couples from marrying outside their castes.

    "Khap Panchayats are present largely in rural north India and they act like self-styled authorities which tend to declare punishments for couples who go against their set norms. Most of the cases where Khap Panchayats have dictated terms have been reported from the Indian provinces of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan," social analyst and renowned Gandhian Professor T. K. Thomas told Sputnik.

    The Supreme Court in its important verdict has pronounced that any assembly which intends to scuttle a marriage between two consenting adults is also illegal. A 3-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India, comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and D. Y. Chandrachud, pronounced the order on Tuesday. 

    READ MORE: Ordinary Women Rise Against Patriarchal Practices in India and Make a Difference

    The court also laid down guidelines to prevent such interferences and have now shifted the onus to the lawmaking body, the Parliament of India, to come out with a suitable legislation in this regard. 

    However, a women's rights activist says the implementation of the law is going to be a challenge, as Khap panchayat leaders were quick to react to the Supreme Court's decision, saying that they will not allow such marriages to take place as this is against their traditions. 

    "The court's judgment today is a welcome beginning but the law enforcement agencies and the lawmakers have to be honest in implementing it. In most cases these elders of the Khap Panchayat also have strong clout with the political establishments and the culprits go scot free. The implementation part has to be focused on," Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women told Sputnik. 

    The ruling of the country's highest court came following a plea from a non-governmental organization called Shakti Vahini. The organization had approached the court in 2010 seeking the protection of couples from honor killings by such panchayats or caste gatherings.

    READ MORE: Indian Techie Forced to Marry at Gunpoint (VIDEO)

    During the arguments in the apex court, the representatives of the Khap Panchayats had claimed that they were performing their duties as conscience keepers of society, while the court, in its observation, had said that they cannot be self-appointed conscience keepers when there is a law and there are courts to deal with marriages that may be prohibited by law.

    Related:

    Sons put contract out on father over marriage in India
    Anti-Gay Marriage Activist Who Tried to Marry Laptop Now on Quest to Ban Porn
    World's First: Bermuda Abolishes Same-Sex Marriage, Keeps Domestic Partnership
    Ball and Chain: Sweden Stuck With Child Marriage Dilemma
    Tags:
    social, traditional values, community, marriage, court, opposition, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse