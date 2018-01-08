Register
19:25 GMT +308 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gun

    Indian Techie Forced to Marry at Gunpoint (VIDEO)

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    123

    The incident took place in Pandarak district of Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, where groom kidnapping and forced marriages are part of a waning culture but still resorted to by the poor who cannot afford a lofty dowry for their daughters.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Police in India are investigating an incident of forced marriage after the family of a 29-year-old engineer complained that the man was kidnapped and was forced at gunpoint to marry a woman who was a stranger to him until that moment.

    The video wherein the groom is seen sobbing and begging for release while the bride's family tries to convince him to cooperate in the rituals solemnizing the marriage, has gone viral attracting scores of critical comments on social media. 

    ​"We are getting your married…we are not hanging you," one of the female relatives of the bride is heard saying in the video.

    Vinod Kumar, the victim, has alleged he was kidnapped while he was on his way home after attending a friend's wedding in Islampur. After solemnizing the wedding, the bride's family asked him to inform his parents. It was when his parents came to know about the incident that they approached the police and launched a formal complaint.

    Wedding rings
    © AFP 2017/ Jay DIRECTO
    I Don’t: Indian Police Seek Woman Who Cut Off Boyfriend’s Genitals After Being Refused Marriage
    Groom kidnapping is usually done by poor families of the upper caste in Bihar who cannot afford a dowry. After identifying a suitable man, the woman's family either hires a criminal gang for the kidnapping or they themselves kidnap the man and give him the option to either marry the woman or get killed. 

    According to an estimate in 2016 alone, more than 3000 case of forced marriages were reported in the state of Bihar.

    Related:

    Sons put contract out on father over marriage in India
    Tags:
    dowry, forced marriage, Gun, India, Bihar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok