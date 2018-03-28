Japan Expects Explanations From China Over Kim Jong Un's Visit - Prime Minister

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Tokyo is interested in getting information about the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to China and expects detailed explanations from Beijing, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

"We are very interested in collecting information and analyzing it. We would like to receive detailed explanations from China," Abe said as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump received a briefing from Chinese officials including a personal message from Xi regarding North Korean leader's visit to Beijing, which is Kim’s first-ever foreign trip since becoming the North Korean leader in 2011.

On March 25-27, Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju paid an unofficial visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit was not officially announced.

On Monday, the media outlet reported, referring to its sources, that a train, which belongs to the North Korean ruling Kim family, had crossed the Chinese border a day before. It also stated that a car with the North Korean Embassy’s diplomatic license plate had been seen in Beijing on Monday at the Great Hall of the People, a state building used for legislative and ceremonial activities. However, there was no official confirmation of Kim’s visit to China.

According to South Korean presidential spokesperson, Beijing informed Seoul about the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to China in advance.

"It is true that we were informed in advance that China will announce the visit, and we also received a preliminary notification in connection with the visit. This was not made public, since it was not timely," the spokesperson said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

