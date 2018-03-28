North Korea Confirms Kim Jong Un and Wife Visited China

According to North Korean media reports, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited China with his wife from March 25-28.

North Korea media confirmed the meeting after South Korean intelligence reported that Kim had arrived in China.

Japan's Kyodo News agency had also previously reported that a "special" train from North Korea had crossed the Chinese border into the city of Dandong.

Video footage of a heavily secured train thought to be carrying Kim widely circulated on social media Monday.

The Xinhua News Agency confirmed that Xi held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and that Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju joined the Chinese leader and his wife Peng Liyuan for a banquet. The pairs also reportedly watched an art performance.

​The visit to China was marked as Kim's first known journey outside the country since he became leader of the DPRK in 2011. The meeting comes ahead of a summit to be had between Kim and US President Donald Trump sometime later this year.