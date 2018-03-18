Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Re-Elected for Second Term

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was re-elected on Sunday by the National People's Congress (NPC) for his second term in the office.

Li was nominated on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who earlier on Saturday was re-elected for a second term. The secret ballot for the Premier's candidature was held on Sunday morning at the 6th plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Li Keqiang was first confirmed as Chinese Premier in March 2013 — at the 12th session of the National People's Congress. According to Chinese Constitution, the premier heads the government for no more than two five-year terms.

Earlier, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that his country would fully open the manufacturing sector for foreigners and significantly simplify access to a number of other areas — telecommunications, medicine, education and cars on "clean" fuel.

The Chinese authorities have also promised to gradually open the market of electronic payment prepossessing for foreign investments, and to remove restrictions or simplify the participation of foreigners in banking, securities and fund management.

Li Keqiang has earlier also specified the key goals for the country's development in 2018 that included increasing of its military budget, reducing the production of steel and coal as well as maintaining stability of the national currency.