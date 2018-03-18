Register
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers the work report during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 5, 2015

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Re-Elected for Second Term

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    0 10

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was re-elected on Sunday by the National People's Congress (NPC) for his second term in the office.

    Li was nominated on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who earlier on Saturday was re-elected for a second term. The secret ballot for the Premier's candidature was held on Sunday morning at the 6th plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.

    Li Keqiang was first confirmed as Chinese Premier in March 2013 — at the 12th session of the National People's Congress. According to Chinese Constitution, the premier heads the government for no more than two five-year terms.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping pledges an oath to the Constitution after being confirmed president for another term during the fifth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 17, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Thomas Peter
    Chinese Parliament Re-elects Xi Jinping as President
    Earlier, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that his country would fully open the manufacturing sector for foreigners and significantly simplify access to a number of other areas — telecommunications, medicine, education and cars on "clean" fuel.

    The Chinese authorities have also promised to gradually open the market of electronic payment prepossessing for foreign investments, and to remove restrictions or simplify the participation of foreigners in banking, securities and fund management.

    Li Keqiang has earlier also specified the key goals for the country's development in 2018 that included increasing of its military budget, reducing the production of steel and coal as well as maintaining stability of the national currency.

