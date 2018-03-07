Register
23:04 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shipping container - China Shipping

    Structural Changes in China's Economy May Affect Russia, Whole World - EY

    CC BY 2.0 / Matthew Paul Argall / Shipping container - China Shipping
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Structural changes in China's economy as well as its active position on the world stage, can affect Beijing's relations with both Russia and the world as a whole, EY's Country Managing Partner for Russia Alexander Ivlev believes.

    Chinese GDP growth accelerated to 6.9 percent last year from 6.7 percent in 2016, but Chinese authorities have set the forecast for 2018 at about 6.5 percent.

    "From our point of view, the impact on the Russian and other world economies will be more affected not by the change in the GDP growth momentum, but rather a fast change in the GDP structure — the development of the service sector, including electronic and IT services, as well as the country's proactive position in the international economic arena," Ivlev told Sputnik.

    The Way to Openness

    On Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that his country would fully open the manufacturing sector for foreigners and significantly simplify access to a number of other areas — telecommunications, medicine, education and cars on "clean" fuel.

    The Chinese authorities have also promised to gradually open the market of electronic payment prepossessing for foreign investments, and to remove restrictions or simplify the participation of foreigners in banking, securities and fund management.

    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Win McNamee/Pool
    Trump's Global Trade War Could Lead to Financial Armageddon
    Ivlev explained that China's foreign policy will lead to gradual shifts in economic inter-industry models. The intensity and characteristics of these shifts will depend on the geographical proximity of the markets to China and their features.

    The high activity of Chinese mergers and acquisitions (M&A) globally and within the geography of the Silk Road project, globalization initiatives in the banking and payments sector, as well as China's increased participation in the largest production conglomerates will also contribute these shifts, the expert noted.

    The slowdown for the Sake of Development

    The slowdown in GDP growth in China is the directed policy of the country's authorities, which aim to change the structure of the import-export model, actively develop the sphere of services and domestic consumption, Ivlev believes.

    READ MORE: US-China Trade Standoff: Journalist Predicts Beijing's 'Tit-for-Tat Retaliation'

    The Chinese authorities intend to speed up reforms in the financial sector, specifically to modernize the financial services sector, to support the expansion of financial businesses, Li Keqiang said. The authorities will also expand the role of the insurance market in hedging financial risks, he stressed.

    "Active transfer of production capacities outside of China, as well as the active growth M&A of with Chinese investments worldwide also represent an important but generally underrated contribution to the slowdown of traditional growth indicators," Ivlev believes.

    Thus, traditional GDP calculation no longer reflects the momentum of economic development in the global environment, the expert believes.

    "In other words, the country's economic model is changing and the figures that well reflected the dynamics in previous years no longer cover a sufficient number of sources that affect the real situation in the country, demonstrating real economic growth," Ivlev explained.

    One must also take into account that 6-7 percent is quite a fast pace of GDP growth for developed countries, he concluded.

    READ MORE: China Intends to Decrease Steel Production by 30Mln Tonnes in 2018 — Report

    The views and opinions expressed by Alexander Ivlev do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    foreign policy, change, GDP, economy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok