Register
03:09 GMT +317 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Atlasova Volcano, Kuril Islands

    Russian FM: Legal Framework of Joint Ventures on Kurils Has to Be Completed

    © Flickr/ Martin Ehrensvärd
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is too early to discuss the legal issues of joint activities of Russia and Japan on the Southern Kurils before the package of specific business projects is agreed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the eve of his visit to Vietnam and Japan.

    "We assume that the Japanese side would not be engaged in accords that would be legally unacceptable for it. But it is too early to speak about it. Before starting to 'shape' something in legal terms, it is necessary to have this 'something.' We have not agreed on it yet. At the moment five rather interesting, but rather small and not very large-scale projects are being discussed," Lavrov said in an interview with Vietnamese and Japanese media.

    The Russian diplomat added that when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had agreed to develop joint economic activities in the area, they had adopted a statement defining the order of the steps to be taken. According to this statement, the sides should specify the list of joint projects and only then discuss the legal grounds needed for their implementation.

    Rocks off Shikotan Island, aka Spanberg or Sikotan, in the Kurils
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin
    Japan to Dispatch Expert Team to Russian Kurils to Look Into New Mutual Projects
    Putin and Abe held meetings in Japan in December 2016. During Putin’s visit, the two sides agreed to step up economic cooperation on the Kuril Islands. Russian and Japanese companies also signed dozens of documents on energy, investment and agriculture. In particular, Putin proposed to introduce a free border travel regime for residents of Sakhalin and the island of Hokkaido, as part of visa facilitation efforts between the two states. The issue of visa-free visits of the ancestral graves on the South Kuril Islands was also raised within the talks.

    The two countries have agreed to carry out joint economic activities on the islands, however Tokyo has stated that the work of Japanese businesses there under Russian laws means recognition of Moscow's sovereignty over the islands and this is unacceptable for the Asian state. At the same time Moscow has repeatedly stated that islands are part of Russia and only the Russian laws could have effect there. Tokyo has also proposed to create a special legal regime in the region.

    The Kuril Islands, located between Russia's Sakhalin and Japan's Hokkaido, are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. Japan lays claims to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

    Meanwhile, Russia treats with respect Japan's right to determine how to best ensure national security, as well as to freely choose partners and forms of defense cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

    “We respect Japan’s right to choose methods of ensuring its security, to choose partners and forms of cooperation with them in defense area,” Lavrov said, while noting that Russia has the right to assess the impact of such agreements on its own security.

    In this regard, Moscow openly tells Tokyo that the deployment of the Asian segment of the US global missile defense in Japan and South Korea has a direct effect on Russia’s national security, the minister clarified.

    The plane of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at Pulkovo Airport, St. Petersburg
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Salomatin
    Russia-Japan Trade Turnover Up by 25% Year-on-Year in 1Q 2017 - Russian Ambassador to Japan
    “We are ready for a dialogue, including on this issue. However… in this specific case, Japan is hardly able to make decisions on US behalf, whereas the United States has been consistently shying away from a dialogue on missile defense as well as on the majority of other issues,” he added.

    In December, the Japanese government approved the deployment of Aegis Ashore in the north and in the southwest of the country. The two components are expected to cover the entire country and will each cost Japan about $890 million. Tokyo expects that they will enter service before 2023.

    Japan is currently protected by four destroyers equipped with US Aegis missile defense systems carrying SM-3 intercept missiles as well as surface-to-air modernized Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) ballistic missile interceptors.

    Sea-based Aegis systems are capable of intercepting ballistic missile at altitudes of over 310 miles. Land-based Aegis systems have similar capabilities. Japan's missile defense is planned to be strengthened by equipping the Aegis systems with a new type of SM3 Block2A missile, the range of which is almost three times higher than those of the SM3.

    In addtion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he would discuss preparations for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    "The upcoming contacts within the ministries, as well as my visit, will seek to analyze which proposals may be issued for discussion during the next meeting between the Russian president and the Japanese prime minister," Lavrov said in an interview with Vietnamese and Japanese media.

    A village in Yuzhno-Kurilsk on Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    No Timeframe for Signing of Russia-Japan Peace Treaty - Kremlin
    Lavrov noted that special attention within the expansion of economic cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo is paid to the economic activity on the Kuril Islands.

    Hoewver, Russia and Japan are coordinating the timeframe of the meeting of the respective defense and foreign ministers in the "2 + 2" format, Russian Foreign Minister said.

    "We appreciate that it was Japan that initiated the resumption of this format [2+2]. A year ago,  Sergey Shoigu and I were in Tokyo, and now we are coordinating the terms of the return visit of our Japanese counterparts — the foreign and defense ministers," Lavrov said in an interview with Vietnamese and Japanese media.

    The comments were made at a meeting with Vietnamese and Japanese journalists in the run-up to the minister’s visits to Hanoi and Tokyo set for March 19-20 and March 21-22 respectively.

    Related:

    Oops! Japanese Minister Doesn't Know Name of Kuril Island Tokyo Wants
    Japan Protests Russia’s Decision to Base Aviation on Kuril Island of Iturup
    Russia to Deploy Combat Jets on Kuril Island of Iturup
    Second Japan Business Mission Arrives in Russian Kuril Island of Kunashir
    Storm Alert Issued for Russia's Kuril Islands
    Tags:
    meeting, defense, business, ventures, security, cooperation, Sergei Lavrov, Kuril Islands, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse