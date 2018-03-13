Draft Reform of Government Agencies Submitted to China’s National Congress

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A draft reform of China’s government agencies has been submitted to the country’s main legislative body, the National People's Congress.

According to the draft, released on Tuesday, the reform seeks to modernize and improve the structure of the government, increasing its effectiveness and meeting the actual needs of the country's population.

The draft stipulates that China’s new government will consist of 26 ministries and committees, including three new agencies — the Ministry for Emergency Situations, the Ministry for Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Natural Resources. The document also provides for setting up a department for the development of international cooperation, as well as a department for migration issues within the State Council.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture and the National Tourism Administration will be merged into one government body — the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Such step is aimed at improving coordination of efforts in these two areas, expanding the cultural influence of the country, promoting international cultural exchanges.

China usually carries out structural reforms of the Cabinet every five years since the beginning of the 1980s.