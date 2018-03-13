China to Continue Cybersecurity Drills Within SCO

TASHKENT(Sputnik) - China wants to further conduct cybersecurity exercises within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (RATS) of the SCO said Monday in a statement.

"Chao Shijian noted on the need to continue holding cybersecurity drills within the SCO framework," RATS said in its statement.

Last week, Yevgeniy Sysoyev, the director of RATS SCO, met with the deputy head of the Information Department of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, Chao Shijian, on the sidelines of a meeting of experts on fight against cybercrime.

Sysoyev stressed that the second joint cybersecurity drills of the SCO countries held in China in December were successful. The first such exercises were held in December 2015.

The SCO was set up in 2001 by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. In June last year, the members of the organization formally approved the decision to accept India and Pakistan.